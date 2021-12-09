The two men injured in a Wednesday burglary on Wilkie Street were shot after forcing their way into a man’s residence, Lafayette Police said.
Officers responded to reports of a burglary in progress in the 200 block of Wilkie Street Wednesday around 12 p.m. Investigators learned the victim was inside his residence when two men forced their way inside. The man armed himself with a handgun and fired at the intruders, striking them both, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
The two suspects fled the scene and sought medical attention at a local hospital for their non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The two men are under police custody but will not be formally arrested and booked until they are released from the hospital, Green said.
A third suspect, 21-year-old Antonio McClelland, was arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on a count of principal to aggravated battery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.
The incident remains under investigation and further arrests are possible, the spokesperson said.