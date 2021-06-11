The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man and woman were killed in an apparent murder-suicide.
Deputies responded to the 100 block of St. Monica Place near Youngsville around 10 a.m. Friday and found a man and woman deceased from gunshot wounds inside an apartment. Detectives are investigating the fatal shooting, including the man and woman's relationship to one another, and conducting family notifications, LPSO spokesperson Captain John Mowell said.
This is a developing story.