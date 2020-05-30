At least three local organizations say they plan a peaceful rally at 11 a.m. Sunday morning in solidarity with the people in Minneapolis who are protesting a police-involved death there.
The UL Student Action and Organizing Committee along with the local chapter of the NAACP and Move the Mindset are planning to host the rally at 11 a.m. at the intersection of University Boulevard and Johnston Street.
Organizers said on Facebook they want to stand in solidarity against police brutality and racial profiling.
These organizations said they banded together after multiple people reached out to them looking for a way to protest. Mark Mallory with the UL Student Action Committee said he hopes the rally will spark conversations that need to be had here in Acadiana.
“It’s a free speech issue. We have a free speech policy in place,” said campus spokesman Eric Maron. “We don’t expect problems. Our students are good people.”
Rallies and protests have occurred around the country over the death of George Floyd, 46, who died while in the custody of Minneapolis police. One officer has been charged in connection with the case.