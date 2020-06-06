Hundreds of marchers, galvanized by the recent police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, gathered at the Lafayette Strong Pavilion near River Ranch Saturday to declare a “new day in Lafayette” and call on their neighbors to speak up against racism.

“It’s a new day in Lafayette, Louisiana,” Lafayette NAACP President Marja Broussard declared before the amassed group, most of whom were masked and wiping away sweat under the June sun. Broussard called on people to participate at the local, state and national levels to bring change and asked them to commit to voting and holding their elected officials accountable.

“I understand this movement will take some time, but I promise to be in it for the long haul,” Broussard called as the crowd echoed her. “Today, I am finished with sitting on the sidelines. Today is a new day.”

Broussard’s organization has been on the front lines of the cause in Lafayette, co-organizing the city’s first march and protest May 31 over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes. Protesters around the country have demonstrated almost continuously since Floyd’s death May 25.

The community organizer said it’s important that people continue to turn out in person, while also committing to personal action behind the scenes. Momentum is key to bringing more people to the cause, she said.

Eden Sutley, a 31-year-old Lafayette native who now lives in Brooklyn, wasn’t seeing that same momentum among the community in River Ranch and south Lafayette. Sutley, who is white, said it’s easy for people to stay within their bubble, but it’s important these difficult conversations about racism are happening everywhere, including in predominantly white, affluent areas like River Ranch.

Sutley organized Saturday’s march to educate white people about the insidiousness of racism and the importance of acting as vocal allies. She called on her white peers not to rely on people of color to educate them about racism and to be proactive in seeking resources and ways to help.

The 31-year-old said friends and family tried to temper her expectations for the march and warned her that not everyone may react positively to her organizing.

“I think a lot of people were trying to warn me, ‘This isn’t Brooklyn, this isn’t other areas of the country. You don’t know what the reaction is going to be, so you need to be careful.’ I just said, ‘It’s not about my comfort right now, it’s about the fact that people of color are uncomfortable every single day of their lives,’” Sutley said.

The day was peaceful, except for verbal confrontations with two white men who stood across from the protest with an Infowars flag. Protesters shouted curse words at the men and several black men who engaged the counter-protesters in debate stood in front of them as marchers passed to keep the peace and encourage people to walk on.

White silence and the call for white neighbors to be allies was one of the day’s main themes, as marchers paraded down Camellia Boulevard and across the Vermilion River to Woods Crossing and back. The marchers comprised people of all races and ages, from families pushing toddlers in strollers to black and white elders supporting themselves with canes.

A sea of signs waved in the air during the march, from a boy holding a sign scribbled with the faces of a black child and a white child with an equality sign, to a woman holding a red heart with the words, “To be Southern and racist today is to be no better than your ancestors.”

The past and present of local violence against black people was also brought to the forefront of the event, with Francesco Crocco with Move the Mindset reading the names of people who were lynched in Lafayette Parish during the Jim Crow era; his recitation was met with grim silence and shocked gasps.

Pastor John Wayne Milton of Imani Temple #49 called attention to the case of Tevin Lewis, a black man who was shot by a Lafayette police officer who claimed he was armed while fleeing officers. The pastor said Lewis was not under arrest or the man police were seeking during a warrant hunt. Milton represented Lewis, who filed a federal lawsuit against the city-parish over the 2015 incident, according to Advocate archives.

It’s going to take all communities in Lafayette and all people to facilitate real change, Milton said. The religious leader and lawyer called on his peers to educate themselves on police reform and push for change among local law enforcement agencies, specifically referencing a report from President Barack Obama’s task force on 21st Century Policing.

“When you look at the issue of sin, it’s not just about what you’ve done, but what you haven’t done,” Milton said.

Lindsey Foreman, 27, used the rally as an opportunity to begin a discussion with her 4-year-old daughter Rala about race. Foreman said while watching videos from a protest in Lafayette last week, Rala pointed at the screen and asked why people were parading.

“It kind of broke my heart a little bit because it made me realize she has no idea,” the mother said. “I explained it wasn’t a parade, but a protest. She asked why they were angry, and I told her they were angry because there were people that were being treated unfairly and that needs to change.”

Foreman, who is white and Latina, said her family lives in a predominantly black neighborhood in Breaux Bridge and is involved with diverse groups. Her daughter plays with children of all races and doesn’t care about their differences, but “colorblindness isn’t always helpful.”

Foreman said it’s important her daughter knows her black neighbors live different lives because of their skin color and that her family can do their part to advocate for those neighbors and their equality.

“I want her to see there’s power in your voice and power in showing up and in helping people, even if they’re not like you,” Foreman said.

Brianne Prejean, 47, snapped a photo of the Foremans to send her father, 75-year-old Benedict Prejean, who could not attend the march for health reasons. The elder Prejean served in the Army during the Vietnam War and has experienced systemic racism both at home and overseas, she said.

“I want him to see the progress that’s being made as a people. And I’m referring not only to black people, but to all people,” Prejean said.

The 47-year-old, who is black, said this moment feels different and she’s seeing a unity across racial groups she hasn’t seen in the past. She’s hopeful that as more people participate in marches, have conversations with their families and engage in local advocacy work, that others who have been silent will find the courage to use their voices for positive change.

Prejean said she has many white and non-black friends who have been silent on the issue of racism in the wake of George Floyd’s death and it’s led her to question relationships. It’s hurtful, she said.

“We want to be heard. We want to be understood. We don’t want to be told what to think, how to think, how we should feel. That’s not what we need, that’s not what we want. We just want people to listen with an open mind. I don’t expect everyone to have the same beliefs that I do, but I expect them to respect my beliefs as I will respect theirs,” Prejean said.