Jason Clarkston, 27, was booked into the Iberia Parish jail Saturday for attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons, according to Jeanerette Chief of Police Dusty Vallot.
At about 12:31 p.m. Saturday, Jeanerette Police received a call about a shooting in the 600 block of Guillotte Street. When police arrived on the scene, they found two victims, according to the chief of police.
The two victims, a young girl and an adult man, were taken to area hospitals. The juvenile is in critical but stable condition and the adult victim suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to the chief of police.