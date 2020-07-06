A Honduran citizen has been sentenced to a year in prison for being an illegal alien in possession of a firearm.
U.S. District Judge Michael J. Juneau sentenced Erick Bautista Irias-Zepeda, 22, to serve 12 months in federal prison. He pleaded guilty of the charges on Jan. 16 and will be subject to deportation upon his release.
The charge stemmed from his Aug. 9 arrest by Lafayette Police Department officers after the vehicle in which the convicted man was traveling was stopped. Officers found a Smith & Wesson .40 caliber handgun, 12 rounds of .40 caliber ammunition, and about one gram of marijuana on the passenger floorboard inside the vehicle.
Irias-Zepeda said he had purchased the firearm three weeks earlier for $200, admitted that he was illegally present in the United States, and that he knew he was not allowed to possess a firearm.
Homeland Security Investigations and the Lafayette Police Department investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney David J. Ayo was the prosecutor.