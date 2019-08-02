A New Iberia woman was arrested for setting her home on fire in September.
Michelle Smith, 29, was booked into the Iberia Parish jail Wednesday on one count each of simple arson and insurance arson for the fire at her home, according to the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office.
On Sept. 3, the New Iberia Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 400 block of Texaco Street and determined the fire was purposefully set. The home was unoccupied and for sale at the time of the fire because Michelle Smith and Victoria Smith, the owners, were breaking up, the release said.
Investigators determined Michelle Smith set the fire, while Victoria Smith filed an insurance claim for losses on possessions that weren’t in the home at the time of the fire.
Victoria Smith, 37, was arrested in February on a count of insurance fraud in the case, the release said.