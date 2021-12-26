One person died, and another one was transported to a local hospital in critical condition after a shooting Sunday evening, the Lafayette Police Department said. At around 9:30 p.m., police responded to a call for an aggravated battery by shooting in Town Homes Loop, a residential area in the north of Lafayette.
Officers found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One person was pronounced dead on scene while the other was transported to a local hospital and was listed in critical condition, the police said.
An investigation for homicide is ongoing. Anyone with information can contact Lafayette Police Department with information or Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.