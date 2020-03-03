A broussard woman has died from injuries sustained Monday in a crash on Bayou Tortue Road, according to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office.
The crash involved a single vehicle and claimed the life of 33-year-old Jada Goody, according to a statement from the sheriff's office.
Deputies say that while traveling along Bayou Tortue Road near La Flamme Road at around 4 p.m. Monday, Goody's vehicle ran off the road. She was transported to a hospital, where she later died.
An investigation is ongoing.