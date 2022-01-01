An 18-year-old suspect has been arrested in an early December homicide in Broussard.
The suspect, Jamiah Xavier Celestine, turned himself over to the United States Marshal’s Task Force on Thursday and was later booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on a count of second-degree murder, the Broussard Police Department said in a statement.
Celestine is accused in the death of 21-year-old Diondre Williams.
On Dec. 8, Broussard officers responded to a report of gunshots near Gustave and Leon streets at 9:10 p.m. and found Williams suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at an area residence. He was provided medical aid by officers until emergency medical personnel arrived, but he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, BPD said.
Celestine’s bond is currently set at $300,000, according to online jail records.