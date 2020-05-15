Eddie Sloan.jpg

Eddie Sloan, 51, of Lafayette, is accused of stabbing another man multiple times in the upper torso following a distubance in the 2300 block of East Simcoe Street on Wednesday, May 13.

Eddie Sloan, 51, was booked into the Lafayette Parish Jail on a count of attempted second-degree murder. His bond is currently set at $150,000, according to online booking records.

Sloan is accused of stabbing another man in the upper torso multiple times at a convenience store in the 2300 block of East Simcoe Street. The stabbing happened around 8:45 p.m. following a disturbance, Lafayette Police spokesman Sgt. Wayne Griffin said.

The victim received medical attention at the scene and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Sloan fled the scene before officers arrived but later returned to turn himself over to authorities, Griffin said.

