A Lafayette man was arrested following a stabbing on East Simcoe Street Wednesday night.
Eddie Sloan, 51, was booked into the Lafayette Parish Jail on a count of attempted second-degree murder. His bond is currently set at $150,000, according to online booking records.
Sloan is accused of stabbing another man in the upper torso multiple times at a convenience store in the 2300 block of East Simcoe Street. The stabbing happened around 8:45 p.m. following a disturbance, Lafayette Police spokesman Sgt. Wayne Griffin said.
The victim received medical attention at the scene and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Sloan fled the scene before officers arrived but later returned to turn himself over to authorities, Griffin said.