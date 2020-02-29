Louisiana State Police troopers have arrested one man in connection with the disappearance of Joyce Thomas, a deaf woman who doesn't speak who was last seen in Ville Platte Wednesday.
Phillip Dewoody, 53, was arrested Friday morning and booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on a count of aggravated kidnapping in relation to Thomas’ disappearance, Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesperson Thomas Gossen confirmed Saturday.
Thomas was last seen Wednesday. Kujuan Dwight, who identified himself as Thomas’ grandson, shared a surveillance photo from Thomas’ apartment building on Facebook depicting the man family members say is the last person Thomas was seen with. Gossen could not confirm if Dewoody was the man pictured.
According to booking records, Dewoody is listed as a resident of Opelousas. He’s being held in St. Landry Parish temporarily until he can be transferred to Evangeline Parish. Booking documents show Dewoody is also being held for violating parole out of Ville Platte.
Gossen could not provide information Saturday morning about whether Thomas had been found.
In his Facebook post, Dwight called for anyone with information to step forward.
“Everyone that knows my granny, knows she’s unable to defend herself. She’s strong but she’s still my granny. I love you and want you to come back home,” Dwight wrote.