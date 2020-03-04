A Breaux Bridge man was arrested on six counts of attempted first-degree murder Wednesday after reportedly opening fire in a banquet hall on South St. Antoine Street Feb. 25.
Cody Williams, 27, was arrested in New Iberia on six counts of attempted first-degree murder, a count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and a count of illegal discharge of a firearm, a statement from Lafayette Police spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said. The U.S. Marshal’s Service Violent Offender Task Force assisted with the arrest.
Lafayette police officers responded to the shooting at 1:23 a.m. Feb. 25 and found six people suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Some were transported to a local hospital for treatment and were later released, Dugas said.