Two men were shot in separate attempted robberies in Lafayette late Tuesday, the Lafayette Police Department says.
Around 9:28 p.m. officers responded to the 100 block of Martin Street and found a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The officers rendered aid until the victim was transported by ambulance to a local hospital in critical condition, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
Investigators determined the victim had just arrived home and was attempting to enter his residence when an unknown male approached with a gun and demanded money before shooting the victim, the release said.
In the second incident, a man and his relative were sitting inside his vehicle in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive around 11:25 p.m. when an unknown Black male opened the vehicle door, demanded money at gunpoint and then fired his weapon, striking the victim. The suspect then fled the area, Green said.
The victim was taken to a local hospital where he is listed in stable condition.
Green said the investigations are still in their early stages and detectives are working to determine if the robberies are connected or if two separate suspects are responsible.
Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.