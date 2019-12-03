Malik Soloman, and 18-year-old from Lafayette turned himself in Monday in connection to a Saturday shooting on Moss Street in Lafayette, according to a statement from the Lafayette Police Department.
Lafayette Police responded to the 2300 block of Moss Street at 6:23 p.m. Saturday in reference to a report of shots fired. Officers located a 36-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshots. He was transported to a local hospital where he is now listed in stable condition.
Soloman turned himself in to authorities at the Police Department and was arrested on an active warrant for attempted second degree murder. He was transported to the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for booking. The investigation remains ongoing.