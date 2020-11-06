A Palmetto man was arrested Wednesday on murder charges after the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office says he shot and killed two men in a revenge ambush.
Sanplice Simien, 43, was booked on two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder for the Morrow shooting on Oct. 5. His bond is currently set at $700,000, Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said in a statement.
Michael Thomas, 29, of Washington, died at the scene and Ladarious Keller, 20, of Morrow, died at an area hospital. A third man, a 19-year-old from Bunkie, was shot multiple times and required surgery, while a fourth victim, a 21-year-old from Lebeau, was uninjured, the sheriff’s office said in an October statement.
Deputies say Simien and Thomas had a heated argument days before the shooting after Simien was robbed by Thomas at gunpoint and had between $1,200 and $1,400 stolen by Thomas and an unknown individual, the statement said.
Thomas, Keller and the two other victims were sitting inside a vehicle outside a residence in the 100 block of Cook Street when Simien is accused of opening fire on the vehicle and fleeing the area, police said. A nearby resident drove Keller and the injured 19-year-old to an area hospital.