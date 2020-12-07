Crowley Police shot a suspect at the Walgreen's Monday afternoon afternoon, KATC reports,
The suspect, who Chief Jimmy Broussard said rammed five vehicles in the parking lot, including a police unit, was shot and taken to a local hospital with a non-life threatening injury.
Broussard said either Acadia Sheriff's deputies or State Troopers will take over the scene and investigate the shooting.
No one other than the suspect was injured, he said. The suspect allegedly rammed four vehicles in the parking lot of the drug store, then rammed a police unit. The officer opened fire and shot the suspect through the windshield, grazing his shoulder, the chief said.
The suspect apparently had fled a nearby Wal-Mart after allegedly committing a misdemeanor, Broussard said. The suspect is believed to be on parole, which may explain his alleged desire to get away.
No one was in the vehicles; one, however, was being driven by a customer who in the store with her infant, Broussard said.