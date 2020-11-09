Abbeville Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a shooting Saturday afternoon that left one person in critical condition.
Police were called to the area of N. East and Nugier streets at about 4:30 p.m. after witnesses heard shooting, according to a statement from the police department.
The investigation allegedly found that two men had a shouting match in the road near that intersection, and as they were arguing one of them, identified by police as Dejon Mikel Chargois, pulled out a gun and fired it. The other man was hit in the abdomen.
The victim was transported to an area hospital, where he is currently listed as in critical but stable condition, police said.
Based on the investigation, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Chargois for attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of weapons.
Chargois is considered armed and extremely dangerous, police say.
If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Chargois, they are encouraged to contact the Abbeville Police Department at 893-2511.