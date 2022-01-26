A Sunday altercation and shooting on Marigny Circle has resulted in three arrests, the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office says.
Deputies responded to the 200 block of Marigny Circle around 7 p.m. Sunday after reports of a shooting. Investigators determined the incident began with an altercation between 19-year-old Wilbert Sampy and a 36-year-old victim, who Sampy is accused of striking with a firearm, LPSO public information officer Valerie Ponseti said in a statement.
Soon after, 30-year-old La’stavius Holden is accused of shooting at Sampy for unknown reasons and injuring the teen.
Both Sampy and the initial 36-year-old victim were taken to a local hospital for treatment, the statement said.
Sampy is facing counts of aggravated second-degree battery and aggravated assault with a firearm, while Holden is facing a count of attempted second-degree murder. A third suspect, 28-year-old Earneisha Utley, is facing a count of accessory after the fact to attempted second-degree murder, Ponseti said.