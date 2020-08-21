State Police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting on Evangeline Thruway.
Video being widely shared on social media shows at least five Lafayette Police officers approaching a man with what witnesses said was a knife in his hand walking away from police toward a convenience store. Video then shows officers open fire near the entrance of the convenience store and at least 10 shots can be heard. A man is then seen lying on the ground.
Can't see video below? Click here. [EDITOR'S NOTE: Video contains explicit content.]
About 10 p.m., state Sen. Gerald Boudreaux was on the scene along with Marja Broussard, president of the Lafayette chapter of the NAACP, Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory and other community leaders.
It was a disturbance call at a Circle K convenience store that prompted the police response, according to Trooper Derek Senegal. The man walked from the convenience store, near the intersection of NE Evangeline Thruway and Castille Avenue, across the thruway and to the Shell station at NW Frontage Road and Chalmette Drive, where the shooting took place.
It was not clear how many officers discharged their weapons during the shooting, but interim police chief Scott Morgan said LPD was turning the entire investigation over to state police.
This is the third officer-involved shooting for LPD in five weeks.
Morgan said the officers would be placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of the investigation.