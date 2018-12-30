An Acadia Parish warehouse found to be storing hundreds of thousands of dollars in suspected illegal fireworks has been shut down amid a State Fire Marshal's Office investigation into illegal fireworks sales, the agency says.
Eight fireworks stands in five parishes — Lafayette, Acadia, St. Martin, Iberia and Sabine — were issued cease and desist orders as of Sunday night, in addition to the shutdown of the Acadia warehouse.
“These actions taken by our deputies are a reminder to consumers and retailers that the (State Fire Marshal) is actively verifying compliance with Louisiana laws,” said State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning.
The office worked through tips to identify illegal sales, according to a press release.
More than 350 retail fireworks permits have been issued for the 2018 Christmas and New Year’s season, as it is state law for wholesale and retail fireworks business operators to be appropriately licensed by the State Fire Marshal. The sales season extends through Jan. 1.
Anyone who sees suspicious or illegal fireworks sales is urged to call 1-800-256-5452 or visit the State Fire Marshal website at www.lafsm.org.