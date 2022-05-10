A two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 343 left one person dead and another injured early Tuesday morning in Lafayette Parish, Louisiana State Police said in a news release.
Lenh C. Vong, a 59-year-old of Kaplan, was traveling north on LA 343 near Moon Court Road in a 2022 Honda Accord when she slowed to make a right turn into a private driveway, according to the initial investigation. Vong’s vehicle was struck from behind by a 2018 Dodge Durango driven by 33-year-old Jessica Rodriguez of Rayne, police said.
Both the vehicles ran off the roadway. Vong was critically injured despite being restrained. She was transported to a local hospital, where she died as a result of the injuries. Rodriguez, who was not restrained, suffered minor injuries.
According to the initial investigation, Rodriguez’s breath sample indicated no alcohol was present, and she displayed no signs of impairment. Police said she was cited for LA RS 32:58 Careless Operation and LA RS 32:295.1 No Seat Belt.
The crash remains under investigation as standard toxicology results are still pending for Vong.
Troop I investigated 9 fatal crashes resulting in 11 deaths in 2022, LSP said. Last year has been particularly bad for fatal car crashes in Lafayette Parish, too. As of mid-November, there were 28 fatalities related to car incidents in 2021 compared to the 26 people who lost their lives on the road the previous year, according to the DOTD data. Lafayette Parish represented 12% of the fatalities in Louisiana and 23% of the crashes last year.
In addition, Louisiana also experienced its most deadly Thanksgiving weekend in seven years, with a total of 15 crashes and 20 fatalities reported between Nov. 24-29. DOTD cited an 'increase in concerning driving behavior' when traffic fatalities climbed in the Acadiana region.
“Louisiana State Troopers remind motorists that, while not all crashes are survivable, statistics show the chances of surviving a crash rise significantly when properly restrained,” said LSP.
“Making good choices while in motor vehicles such as always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained, not driving impaired, and not being distracted behind the wheel can often mean the difference between life and death.”