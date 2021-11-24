Opelousas police have ruled the death of a 4-year-old child as a homicide and have arrested her father following the results of an autopsy earlier this week, authorities said.
Police were initially alerted about the child, Raina Richard’s, suspicious death on Nov. 21.
Richard's father, Joseph C. Mayon Jr., 36, was arrested on charges of first-degree murder and second-degree cruelty to juveniles, according to the Opelousas Police Department.
He is currently being held in the St. Landry Parish Jail.