A Lafayette man who is a convicted felon pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal charges of possessing a 9 mm pistol and an AK-47-style rifle.
U.S. Attorney David Joseph, in a news release, said Shelby Jude Darby, 27, of Lafayette, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Dee Drell.
According to the guilty plea, Lafayette Police stopped Darby's vehicle Nov. 1, 2017, because of illegal dark tint on the windows. When his vehicle was stopped, according to the news release, he exited the vehicle and ran away. Officers chased and caught Darby and found a semi-automatic pistol on the ground where he had been laying while under arrest. Officers also found a semi-automatic rifle in his vehicle between the driver's seat and console, along with illegal drugs.
Darby is a felon previously convicted in February 2016 for possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Federal law prohibits a convicted felon from possessing a firearm or ammunition.
Sentencing is set for July 5. Darby faces up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.
Darby has additional charges pending in 15th Judicial District Court in Lafayette, including a second-degree murder charge and drug charges.
He was indicted in May by a Lafayette Parish grand jury on a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the June 20, 2017, death of Jamirus Levontre Feeman, as well as an attempted second-degree murder charge in connection with the attempted killing of Sylvester Sigure Jr., according to court records.
Pending charges against Darby from 2018, include introducing heroin, cocaine, marijuana, Oxycodone, Hydrocodone and MDMA into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center, along with possession charges for each of those drugs.
Additional pending charges from 2017 in Lafayette Parish include resisting arrest; possession with intent to distribute marijuana, Schedule I drugs (two counts) and Schedule II drugs; possession of Schedule II drugs (five counts); possession of methamphetamine; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of a firearm in the presence of controlled dangerous substance; and monies derived from drug violations, according to his file with the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court Office.