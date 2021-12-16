A man in Iberia Parish was sentenced to life in prison after an investigation into repeated sexual abuse of a 12-year-old child, the 16th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said.
Emeterio Rivera was sentenced Wednesday to two terms of life imprisonment at hard labor without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence for two charges of first degree rape and 30 years at hard labor, with the first 25 years without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence, for a charge of sexual battery of a child under the age of 13, District Attorney Bo Duhé said in a statement.
The three sentences will be served concurrently.
The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office investigated the case after the 12-year-old disclosed the abuse and forensics experts testified during Rivera’s April trial that Rivera’s DNA was consistent with sample’s recovered from a rape kit and the child’s bedroom, the release said.