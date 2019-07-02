New Iberia has a new vibe these days.
A quaint pocket park recently opened between two downtown buildings known as Church Alley. New historic markers, like the one devoted to the first black woman to become a doctor in Louisiana, remind people of the city's rich history. Stores and restaurants are opening throughout the city, and work is underway to restore the Bayou Teche for kayaking, boat parades and other events that could attract tourists.
The mayor attributes the city's growth to the recently reinstated police department.
"With the community's trust and participation, it's pulling us together in a lot of ways that we didn't totally expect," said Freddie DeCourt. "It's gone a long way to make us a community again and to get people excited about the future — whether that's staying here or moving back. We have begun to grow again, and the catalyst to make that happen has been the police department."
DeCourt hosted a public meeting Monday, the one-year anniversary of the New Iberia Police Department's return to the city, to share crime stats.
Violent crimes and burglaries dropped sharply over the past year, according to data collected by the New Iberia Police Department and Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office for crime in the city limits from July 1 through June 30.
There were about 1.4 violent crimes — homicides, aggravated battery by shooting, rape or armed robbery — per 1,000 people during the past year compared to 5.3 per 1,000 people during the same time frame one year earlier.
There were about 14.2 burglaries — of a business, vehicle or home — per 1,000 people last year compared to 28.5 per 1,000 people the year before.
The real measure of success, according to the police chief, is the newly-created department's 95.7 percent solve rate for violent crimes.
"A 95 percent solve rate on major crimes is really unheard of in any community," Todd D'Albor said. "It's attributed to the fact that we're getting the calls, we're getting the cooperation, we're getting the help from the community every time something bad happens."
The New Iberia Police Department was disbanded in 2004 by elected officials because of ongoing financial problems and tension between police and the former mayor.
Soon after being elected in 2017, DeCourt and the new city council discussed bringing NIPD back.
The new department was formed July 1, 2018.
"There were issues with crime and a distrust between police and the community for years," D'Albor said. "So our task — and it's not a very simple one — is to go out every day and build trust in the community. And in return, with that trust, we'd be able to solve crime and lower crime. That was always the goal."
Michael Bell, who lives in a New Iberia neighborhood known for crime, said he has seen a noticeable change since the police department returned.
"It's not just seeing police on the street," he said. "When they mingle with the community, that's what I like. I think people feel more at ease with them around."
He brought his 7- and 13-year-old grandsons to Monday's crowded meeting at the Sliman Theatre to show them how "the system" works and to share positive feedback with city leaders.
"I feel good," Bell said. "I feel good not just about my grandsons and for the young people, but I feel good for the old people that was once stuck in their houses. Now, I see them beginning to come out again."