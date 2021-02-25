Over 175 dogs were seized from a home in St. Landry Parish after a tip the animals were being mistreated, KATC reports.
St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies and agents with St. Landry Parish Animal Control found more than 175 small breed dogs living in “untenable living conditions” in a home between Grand Coteau and Opelousas. Deputies said the homeowner was breeding the animals to sell online.
The parish animal cruelty ordinance states: “It shall be unlawful to be cruel or inhumane to any animal. Such cruelty or inhumaneness shall include, but not be limited to beating, torturing, overloading, overdriving, mutilating, failure to provide adequate feed, adequate water, shelter medical care, abandoning an animal, poisoning an animal, or cruelly killing an animal.”
The sheriff’s office has launched an investigation and St. Landry Parish Animal Control is transporting many of the animals to a safe location where a local veterinarian will begin assessing their condition.
"We take cruelty to animals very seriously in St. Landry Parish," St. Landry Parish President Jessie Bellard said. "Pets are an extension of our families and the safety and care for animals in our community has been a top priority for me since I first began working with the parish in 2004."