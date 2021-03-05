Louisiana State Police have identified the man killed in a Jan. 13 crash as 20-year-old Dajun Mosely, of New Orleans.

The crash that occurred on Interstate 10 near Louisiana Avenue, according to LSP spokesperson Trooper Thomas Gossen.

Gossen has confirmed the vehicle involved in the crash was a stolen vehicle out of New Orleans. It was recognized by Iberville Parish Sheriff’s deputies who pursued the car.

Spike strips were set up near the Louisiana Avenue exit, but the vehicle did not stop after passing over them.

The stolen vehicle entered a construction zone and crashed into a construction vehicle.

The driver of that stolen car was pronounced dead at the scene, Gossen said.

Three construction workers were transported to a local hospital for their injuries.

DA moves to revoke murder suspect’s bond after he’s accused of beating child’s bus driver The 16th Judicial District Attorney’s Office has requested a judge revoke the bond of murder suspect Travis Layne Jr. after Layne was accused …