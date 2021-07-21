A woman was arrest and charged for attempted first degree murder after shooting a woman in the shoulder, St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office said.
At approximately 11:42 p.m. Monday, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office received a call in reference to a woman that had been shot in the arm near Highway 743 and 103, and was driving herself to the hospital, according to Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz. Deputies learned the woman sustained a single gunshot wound to her shoulder.
The woman stated that she arrived on Lula Lane in Washington to drive her son's father to get gas for his vehicle when she was approached by Montreal Jolivette, 22, of Port Barre. Jolivette attempted to pull the woman out of her car and started beating her. The woman fought back then attempted to drive away and escape. As she was driving away, she observed Jolivette pull a gun out of her car, and begin firing at the woman's vehicle while her 13-year-old son and mother were in the car. Jolivette continued to fire shots at the woman even as she was driving away, when the woman realized that she had been struck by a bullet in her right shoulder.
Detectives interviewed Jolivette Tuesday who admitted that after she and the woman fought, she was mad because the woman allegedly hit her with her car. Jolivette then stated that she went to her car, retrieved her gun, and fired shots at the woman's vehicle. Jolivette stated that she did not mean to shoot neither the victim nor any of her family members.
She was then transported to the St. Landry Parish Jail where she was processed and booked on three counts of attempted first degree murder with a bond set at $450,000.