The blazes that destroyed three historically black Baptist churches in St. Landry Parish within 10 days are "suspicious" and being handled as crime scenes, but officials fell short of saying they were arsons or are definitely connected.

Each burned church was a historically black Baptist church, each well over 100 years old, and each church was along a rural highway. The fires were set overnight, and each affected pastor said he received a call about the blaze between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m.

Louisiana State Fire Marshal Chief Butch Browning repeatedly called the fires "suspicious" during a joint press conference Thursday afternoon with officials from the FBI, the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office.

"At this point, much information cannot be shared, but we can tell you that we believed in the beginning," Browning said. "... We believe these three fires are very suspicious, but we're falling short of talking about what caused these fires. ... We're also falling short in saying that these fires are related, but we're very cognizant that there is a problem and there's no coincidence. ... This investigation is extremely active right now."

Browning said the churches were all off the beaten path. He said in addition to being churches in the same area, there were other patterns among the three fires, but he declined to release that information amid the ongoing investigation.

Can't see video below? Click here.

"You're attacking God, first," Browning said. "... Fortunately these churches were vacant at the time of the fire. We don't want to see any more churches burn, but more important we don't want to see any people get injured."

Local officers will be on extra patrols and overtime in the coming days, St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said. He also offered the agency's gymnasium as a temporary place of worship to the congregations who are now without a physical church building.

"We're doing everything we can to solve these crimes," Guidroz said. "... I can assure you that my resources will be at full extension."

Ten local pastors gathered Thursday morning to discuss how they would move forward together and plan ways to protect other churches. The pastors noted the fires had striking similarities.

“There is clearly something happening in this community,” Browning said. “That’s why it’s imperative that the citizens of this community be part of our effort to figure out what it is.”

Gov. John Bel Edwards released a statement on the fires Thursday, calling on state residents to love and support the effected congregations.

“Our churches are sacred, central parts of our communities and everyone should feel safe in their place of worship....my heart goes out to each of the congregations and all of those who call these churches home," Edwards said.

Browning, other officials and pastors asked the community to come forward with anything they might know about the fires. Tips can be submitted anonymously through the Arson hotline at 1-800-256-5452 or by submitting information through an online tip from at lasfm.org.

+4 After string of St. Landry church fires, pastors pray, plan ways to protect churches St. Landry Parish Baptist leaders are uniting in the face of destruction and fear after three historically black Baptist churches burned to th…

Here's a timeline of the fires:

+24 Photos: Greater Union Baptist Church fire in Opelousas Firefighters, State Fire Marshal's investigators and ATF respond to a fire at Greater Union Baptist Church Tuesday in Opelousas.