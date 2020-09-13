Five people are recovering after a weekend shootout at a club on Main Street in St. Martinville, which police say started after someone stepped another another person's shoe, KATC-TV reports.
St. Martinville Police Chief Ricky Martin told KATC that the person whose shoe was stepped on shot at the person who stepped on the shoe. Other people then pulled guns and began firing at each other, the police chief said.
Martin says the victims' conditions are unknown. Police have identified the suspects, Martin said, but their identities will be withheld pending further investigation.