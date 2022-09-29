Courts
A St. Landry Parish jury on Wednesday found a 31-year-old man guilty of assault and other charges after he attacked his girlfriend in 2019.

Brandon J. Smith, 31, of New Iberia, was found guilty of aggravated second-degree battery, aggravated assault with a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm. Smith will be sentenced Oct. 13 by 27th Judicial District Court Judge Gerard Caswell, District Attorney Chad Pitre’s office said in a statement.

Smith was arrested May 9, 2019 by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s office “for assaulting, attacking and threatening to kill his girlfriend,” the district attorney said.

The 31-year-old was found guilty late Wednesday after hours of jury deliberations.

The case was investigated by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted by Alisa Gothreaux and Laura Garcille.

