Eighteen people have been booked on counts of cockfighting and cruelty to animals following an investigation into recent reports of a suspected cockfighting operation, according to a statement from St. Martin Parish Sheriff Becket Breaux.
In addition, one person from Youngsville was booked on possession of narcotics and possession of a firearm, among other counts.
Deputies said they observed suspicious activity occurring in the 2300 block of Main Highway in Cecilia about 7 p.m. Saturday.
Upon further investigation, deputies observed and located several people conducting cockfights in a wooded area near the 2300 block of Main Highway, the Sheriff's Office said. Deputies subsequently detained and cited 18 people on suspicion of cockfighting and cruelty to animals.
One of the suspects, William Francis Jr. 35, of Youngsville, was also arrested and booked with possession with intent to distribute narcotics and possession of a firearm by a felon counts.
Following his arrest, he was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center. The remaining 17 people were released on a citation on the counts listed above.
This investigation remains ongoing.