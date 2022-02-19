A man was shot and injured during an argument on North University Avenue Friday night.
Lafayette Police Department officers responded to the 700 block of North University Avenue at 8:09 p.m. and found a 43-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. Responding officers determined the suspect and the victim were having an argument when the suspect produced a gun and shot the victim, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
The 43-year-old was taken to an area hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury, she said.
Anyone with information in the shooting is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.