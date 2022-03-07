One person is dead following a Saturday night house fire in Scott.
Firefighters responded at 11:39 p.m. Saturday to a residence in the 600 block of D Arceneaux Road.
Upon arrival, firefighters say they observed heavy fire coming from the home.
The fire was brought quickly under control and was contained to the room of origin, according to the Scott Fire Department.
While conducting firefighting efforts, firefighters located the body of a 62-year-old inside the home.
An investigation into the cause of fire is ongoing. Firefighters believe the fire was accidental.