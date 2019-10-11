A Lafayette man turned himself over to police Friday, 10 days after he's accused of killing 19-year-old Kirk Broussard in a hit-and-run.
Donald Marcus Tezeno, 36, surrendered to officers at the Lafayette Police Department headquarters around 7 a.m. Friday. He was later booked into the Lafayette Parish Jail on a count of felony hit and run driving with death.
Broussard was riding his bicycle in the 100 block of Acadian Hills Lane around 8:50 p.m. when he was struck and left lying in the road, fatally wounded. Broussard was later pronounced dead at a local hospital, according to police.
On Wednesday, police released two surveillance images of a dark truck driving on Acadiana Hills Lane at about 8:45 p.m.
Department spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said public support and tips were central to solving the case.