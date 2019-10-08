A St. Martinville man is accused of distributing child pornography.
Bryson Daigle, 21, was booked Friday on 806 counts of distribution of pornography involving juveniles after a Louisiana State Police investigation was launched in September, a state police statement said. The investigation was continuing.
Daigle was booked into the St. Martin Parish Jail and was transferred to the Caddo Parish Jail on Monday.
The state police Special Victims Unit identified Daigle as a person of interest while investigating illicit images of child sexual abuse involving infants and toddlers. Daigle was arrested after law enforcement agents executed search warrants on two residences in St. Martinville and Shreveport, the release said.