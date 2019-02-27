Two people have been arrested in the theft of copper wire from a Broussard business, and more people could be arrested as the Broussard Police Department continues its investigation.
Carl Lavigne, 55, of Lafayette, and Shawn Courville, 45, of St. Martinville, have both been booked with counts of simple burglary and criminal conspiracy to simple burglary.
Courville was also booked on a count of illegal possession of burglary instruments, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of schedule I narcotics.
Broussard police have been investigating a Feb. 22 claim by Nabors Drilling of about $250,000 in theft of copper wire and damages.
Lavigne and Courville were arrested after detectives conducted surveillance over the weekend and observed a pickup pull up to the business about 1 a.m. Monday.
Some of the copper wire has been recovered.
The men are persons of interest in multiple burglaries throughout the Acadiana area, police said.
To report any information, call the Broussard Police Department at (337) 837-6259.
St. Martin residents arrested on drug, weapons counts
While assisting investigators with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office with a copper theft investigation, investigators with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office made three arrests on unrelated charges, according to a news release:
- Harley Bonin, 27, of Catahoula, was booked on counts of failure to appear for obstruction of justice and possession with intent to distribute Schedule II methamphetamine.
- Timmy Guidry, 36, of Catahoula, was booked on counts of failure to appear for obstruction of justice, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession with intent to distribute Schedule II MDMA.
- Gorgonio Pena Jr., 57, of Henderson, was booked on counts of possession of Schedule II methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by persons convicted of certain felonies and possess of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance.
The three were booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center. Bonin and Guidry face additional counts in Lafayette Parish in connection with the copper theft investigation, according to spokeswoman Maj. Ginny Higgins.
Man accused of indecent behavior with a juvenile
St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Taylen Williams, 20, of Breaux Bridge, on Wednesday following a report of sexual abuse against a girl.
He was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center on a count of indecent behavior with a juvenile. His bail was set at $150,000.