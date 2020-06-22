A Jennings man was killed Sunday afternoon when the tractor he was operating left the roadway and crashed into a culvert. State Troopers identified the victim as Frank Zaunbrecher, 43.
Investigators said Zaunbrecher was traveling on U.S. Highway 90 near 13th Street in Mermentau around 4 p.m. when the tractor ran off the road on the right side, struck a culvert, crossed both lanes of traffic, then hit a ditch south of the roadway. Before entering the ditch, Troopers said, Zaunbrecher fell from the cab.
Zaunbrecher was unrestrained at the time of the crash, Troopers said. The Acadia Parish Coroner’s Office pronounced him dead at the scene. The crash remained under investigation.