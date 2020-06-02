A Breaux Bridge police officer is on leave pending an investigation into an “offensive social media post…concerning nationwide protests,” according to a department statement.
The officer was placed on administrative leave following a Monday call by Breaux Bridge Police Chief C.R. Rollie Cantu for an internal investigation into the post and possible policy violations. The post was reported to the department Saturday, Assistant Chief Terry Latiolais said in a statement.
The investigation’s findings are pending.