A grand jury Wednesday indicted a Lafayette man on a murder charge in a February homicide.
Cody Salvador Guccione, 29, was indicted on a count of second-degree murder in the homicide of 32-year-old Leo Jack, who was found dead inside his apartment in the 700 block of South College Road on Feb. 4. Jack’s body was found by family members completing a wellness check after they could not get in contact with him, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sr. Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said.
A preliminary report from the Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office said Jack suffered from “multiple sharp force injuries to the head, neck and body.”
Guccione was arrested in the case at an area motel by the U.S. Marshals Service Violent Offender Task Force and the Lafayette Police Department on Feb. 9, a department statement said.