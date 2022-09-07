A Leonville man was killed after his truck crashed into the Bayou Teche and became submerged early Tuesday.
Philip Gilyard, 59, of Leonville, was driving a 1997 Ford F150 north on La. 103 when he failed to stop at the highway’s intersection with Church Road, running the stop sign and driving into the Bayou Teche around 4:30 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesperson Trooper Thomas Gossen said.
Gilyard was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and used a cell phone to call for help. When emergency crews arrived Gilyard had passed and his body was floating in the water, away from his fully submerged vehicle, Gossen said.
The 59-year-old’s body was recovered with help from the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue task force and he was pronounced dead by the St. Landry Parish Coroner’s Office. A blood sample was collected for analysis to determine if intoxication was a factor, the trooper said.