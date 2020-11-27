An innocent bystander was injured in a Thanksgiving night shooting on Verdun Street, Lafayette Police say.
Lafayette police officers responded to the 200 block of Verdun Street around 11 p.m. after gunshots were reported. More shots were fired in the vicinity of Verdun and Marne streets while officers were on scene and responders found a man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his upper torso while canvassing the area, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Wayne Griffin said in a statement.
The victim received medical assistance at the scene and was taken to a local hospital.
Investigators determined two men were chasing a third man in the area and gunfire was exchanged between both parties. The three suspects were not located and the investigation is ongoing, the statement said.