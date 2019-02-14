UL Police are working with local law enforcement to help identify and locate a man who was reported following women at about 2 p.m. on Feb. 8 near the UL Lafayette campus on St. Mary Boulevard, KATC reported.
He is described as a white male with a crew cut who is about 6 feet tall and between 25 and 35 years old. He was wearing a dark long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans and carrying a black backpack containing a baseball bat.
Anyone with information or who sees a person matching this description should contact ULPD at (337)482-6447.