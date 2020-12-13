Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office investigators were questioning witnesses Sunday afternoon about an early morning, fatal shooting in the 3100 block of Sugar Oaks Road, northeast of New Iberia.
The Sheriff’s Office said in an issued statement that the shooting involved a lone, unnamed suspect and the victim, a 19-year-old male, whose name was also undisclosed Sunday afternoon. The victim was taken to Iberia Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.
Sheriff’s investigators were tight-lipped about the incident Sunday afternoon except to say deputies were called to the scene, where a private gathering was held, shortly after the early morning shooting. The victim’s name would not be released until all family members had been notified, the issued statement said.
Sheriff Tommy Romero said Iberia Parish Sheriff’s deputies and IPSO Bureau of Investigation detectives were interviewing numerous eyewitnesses about a suspect and/or suspects.
There was one victim and no exchange of gunfire, the Sheriff’s Office said.
A local news outlet, the Daily Iberian, reported that Romero said the victim was shot after a suspect shot into a crowd.
Iota man dies
In one-car wreck
An Iota man was killed Saturday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash in Acadiana Parish.
Chad Joseph Chesterman, 49, was driving his 1999 Chevrolet Corvetter south on Louisiana 91 near Heith Lane, north of Egan, when the vehicle left the roadway, struck a ditch and then several small trees, causing his ejection. Chesterman was not restrained, Louisiana State Police said.
The Acadia Parish Coroner’s Office pronounced him dead at the scene.
This crash remains under investigation.
Troop I officers have investigated 55 fatal crashes in 2020 resulting in 60 deaths.