A man has been taken into custody after shooting his father, according to Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Public Information Officer, Eddie Langlinais.
Deputies responded to a shooting incident in Vermilion Parish on Lakeside Drive near Gueydan and Lake Arthur Wednesday night, when deputies encountered the suspects vehicle on Louisiana Highway 717 parked on the roadway. After an altercation with law enforcement, the suspect crashed his vehicle and was taken into custody.
After further investigation, deputies identified the suspect, 29-year-old Anthony Caro III , was in an altercation with his father, Anthony Caro Jr., on Lakeside Drive, Gueydan. The altercation resulted in Anthony Caro Jr. getting shot by his son.
Anthony Caro III was charged with second degree murder, and more charges are pending.
This investigation is ongoing.