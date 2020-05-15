A Crowley juvenile was shot and killed on West 10th Street just after midnight Friday, police say.
Officers were called to the scene at 12:09 a.m. and found the juvenile suffering from multiple gunshot wounds near the intersection of West 10th Street and North Western Avenue. Medical personnel were called, but the juvenile died on scene, Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard said.
This is the first reported homicide in Crowley in 2020.
The area is a mixed residential and commercial area and at least one witness heard the shooting, but officers do not have a motive or suspects at this time, Broussard said. Officers are canvassing the area to determine if surveillance cameras are operating in the vicinity and if footage may have captured the shooting or possible suspects.
The juvenile’s body was sent to the Calcasieu Forensics Laboratory for an autopsy, the chief said.
His identity has not been released.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crowley Police at 783-1234 or Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish at 789-TIPS.