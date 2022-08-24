An Opelousas man was arrested on attempted murder for his alleged involvement in a 2021 shooting after the victim identified him after seeing his mugshot in a separate case.
The shooting happened June 24, 2021 around Alice and Story streets in the Opelousas area. The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office interviewed the victim, who said he was driving on Alice Street when he saw a person holding an AK-47 rifle in the roadway, the agency said in a statement.
The victim turned down a side street, Benjamin Street, with the aim of going around the armed man and looping back to Alice Street so he could leave the area.
On the next road over, Story Street, an unknown man came out from behind bushes armed with a pistol with an extended magazine and began firing at the victim’s vehicle, the statement said.
The man fired four shots at the front of the vehicle and struck the windshield twice, before firing more shots at the vehicle’s rear as the victim drove through a ditch and sped from the area.
On Oct. 14, the victim saw a press release announcing Nyhiem Hogans, 19, of Opelousas, and another suspect had been arrested by the Opelousas Police Department in a separate case. The victim identified Hogans as the person armed with the AK-47 who initially drove him from his route and into the shooter’s line of fire.
An arrest warrant for Hogans was issued in December and he was transported to the St. Landry Parish Jail and booked on attempted second-degree murder on Tuesday.
Anyone with information about the shooter or this crime is asked to call the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-948-6516.