Lafayette police Monday were searching for suspects involved in a Sunday night fight that led to a shooting.

Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said police were called to the 400 block of Sampson Street where a group of people were involved in a fight that led to a weapon being drawn and shots fired. She said officers in the area heard gunshots, but most of the crowd was gone by the time they arrived.

A lone victim was struck by gunfire and transported to a local hospital where his condition was listed as stable. Dugas said the victim declined to answer detectives’ questions.

Lafayette police asked anyone with information on this shooting to contact them 337-232-TIPS or dial 911.