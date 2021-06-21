A 20-year-old Jennings man is accused of indecent behavior with a juvenile, according to Jefferson Davis Parish Deputies; KATC-TV reported
On Sunday, Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff's Office deputies patrolling the area of Highway 26 in Lake Arthur, observed a vehicle operating without a license plate light, according to a release from the sheriff's office.
Deputies made a traffic stop and met with the driver, identified as Glynn E. Oser. Deputies say a 14-year-old girl was with Oser in the vehicle.
Oser was questioned and deputies say he had inappropriate behavior with the juvenile.
Oser was arrested and booked on charges of no license plate, distribution of sample tobacco, indecent behavior with a juvenile, and carnal knowledge of a juvenile.